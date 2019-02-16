YPG remains top obstacle on Turkey-US relations, Defense Min. Akar says

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told the U.S. delegation at the Munich Security Summit that the PKK's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) remains to be the biggest obstacle on the relations between Turkey and the U.S.

Akar had a meeting with acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, U.S. Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey and 12 senators.

Noting that the YPG terrorists do not represent Kurdish people, Akar said that it is necessary to clear the terrorists east of the Euphrates River.