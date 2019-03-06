US threatens Turkey over purchase of Russian air defense system

The U.S. has threatened to reassess Turkey's participation in the F-35 fighter jet program if the latter proceeds with the purchase of the Russian made S-400 air defense system.

State Department Spokesman Robert Palladino said Tuesday that the U.S. stance regarding the S-400 system has not changed, expressing concern about Turkey's purchase.

"We've clearly warned Turkey that its potential acquisition of the S-400 will result in a reassessment of Turkey's participation in the F-35 program and risk other potential future arm transfers to Turkey," Palladino said, noting that they warned Turkey about Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), an act which includes sanctions on Russia and institutions or third parties working with it.

In December 2017, Turkey officially signed a $2.5 billion agreement with Russia for the S-400s – Russia's most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system. With the move, Turkey is set to become the first NATO member country to acquire the system.

With the S-400s, Ankara aims to build Turkey's first long-range air and anti-missile defense system to to boost its defense capabilities amid threats from PKK and Daesh terrorists at home and conflicts across its borders in Syria and Iraq.

Moreover, Turkey seeks to build its own missile defense systems as the deal also involves the transfer of technology and know-how. The S-400 system, which was introduced in 2007, is the new generation of Russian missile systems, and so far Russia has only sold them to China and India.

The first S-400 is expected to be delivered in early 2020.