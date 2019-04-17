UN chief pushes for renewal of Cyprus unification talks

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Tuesday that he is pressing on with a bid to re-start negotiations on reuniting Cyprus, nearly two years after talks collapsed.

In a report sent to the council, Guterres said he had asked his envoy, American diplomat Jane Holl Lute, to continue holding talks with Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders on the basis for re-starting negotiations.

"It is my hope that the ongoing consultations will lead to a return to negotiations, to which I could devote the full weight of my good offices, with the aim of reaching a lasting resolution of the Cyprus issue," Guterres said in the report obtained by French Press Agency (AFP).

"The way ahead must be well prepared, with a sense of urgency and focus," he added.

Guterres called on the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration, the guarantor powers, and other interested parties to engage in the peace efforts "constructively, creatively and with the necessary sense of urgency."

The U.N. chief hailed two recent meetings between the leaders of the TRNC and the Greek Cypriot administration as a "rare opportunity."

Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akıncı have met in October and February for face-to-face exchanges.

A number of confidence-building measures have been agreed on mine clearance, on exchanging works of art between the two sides, on electricity transfers and on allowing mobile phone providers to operate on both sides.

Still, "the skepticism on both sides regarding the prospects for a resumption of talks continued to prevail" following the leaders' private meetings, Guterres said.

Lute has traveled to Cyprus four times since October for talks on re-starting negotiations and has met with representatives from Greece, Turkey, the United Kingdom and with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

The Security Council in January asked Guterres to report on his efforts to re-start talks after renewing the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping mission for six months.

The United States has warned that without progress towards a political solution, U.N. peacekeepers will not remain indefinitely on the divided island.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including the latest initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K. collapsing in 2017.