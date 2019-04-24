1915 events should not be used as political tool against Turkey, tell both sides' story, comms director says

The events of 1915 should be discussed by taking into account both sides' pain and suffering and not just one point of view, the Turkish Presidency's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Wednesday, calling for a balanced and constructive approach to the issue.

Altun cautioned against using the tragic incident as a political tool of manipulation, and said it should be discussed "in the light of (historically) accurate and true information," away from third parties' one-sided dispositions.

"There is no problem that Turks and Armenians, who have been living together for 800 years, cannot solve today through genuine dialogue — as long as colonial powers are not allowed to politicize history with their attempts to discipline our country through so-called Armenian genocide allegations," he said on Twitter.

Reiterating that there was no international political or academic consensus or legal decision on the events of 1915, Altun said some third countries were shadowing efforts to reveal the truth by taking non-binding decisions based on their one-sided dispositions, and ignoring Turkey's initiatives to reach a solution.

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to tackle the issue.