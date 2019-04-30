Erdoğan, Putin discuss Libya, Syria and bilateral ties in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and recent developments in Libya and Syria.

The two leaders exchanged views on the crisis in Libya where Khalifa Hifter, who commands forces loyal to Libya's eastern government, launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in early April.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since long-serving leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

Since then, the oil-rich country has seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, to which Hifter is affiliated, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. recognition.

Erdoğan and Putin also agreed to continue close cooperation in Syria as part of the Astana Peace Process, Anadolu Agency reported.

The first meeting of the Astana process was held in Turkey in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in the Syrian conflict to the table to facilitate U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva. The Astana talks support the establishment of the U.N.-backed constitutional committee in Syria as a way to find a political solution. The planned constitutional committee, including representatives from the opposition, regime and guarantor countries, will be tasked with writing and establishing Syria's post-war constitution, which is seen as a stepping-stone to elections in the war-torn country.

The latest of the Astana peace talks took place last week in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan. Following the summit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement, saying that the determination over stabilizing Idlib has been confirmed once again, while appreciating the coordinated patrols of the Turkish and Russian sides.