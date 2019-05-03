Chinese ambassador wants more Turks to learn Chinese

As more Turks learn Chinese, it will pave the way to reinforce cooperation between the nations, China's ambassador to Turkey said Thursday.

"I hope more Turkish people learn Chinese as days pass and contribute to reinforce cooperation between two countries," said Deng Li at the opening ceremonies of a Chinese proficiency competition at the Middle East Technical University (METU) in Ankara.

Deng thanked the teachers and academics who participated in the competition.

The competition was sponsored by the Chinese Embassy and hosted by METU and the university's Confucius Institute.