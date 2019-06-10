Turkey commemorates diplomats targeted by Armenian terrorist groups

Turkey has commemorated the assassinations of Turkish Ambassador to the Vatican Taha Carım and Turkish Secretary at the Consulate General of Turkey in Geneva Mehmet Savaş Yergüz.

"We commemorate with respect our martyr Taha Carım, ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Holy See, assassinated by the Armenian terrorist organization JCAG in Rome on June 9, 1977," the Foreign Ministry said yesterday in a Twitter post. On June 9, 1977, Carım was shot dead with automatic weapons by so-called Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide (JCAG), an Armenian terrorist organization, after he got out of his car.

"We remember with respect our martyr Mehmet Savaş Yergüz, secretary at the Consulate General of Turkey in Geneva, assassinated by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA on June 9, 1981," the Foreign Ministry said in another Twitter post.

On June 9, 1981, Mehmet Savaş Yergüz was shot in the head and chest at a red light at the corner of Ferdinand Hodler Street and Boulevard Helvetique in Geneva by Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia terrorists. These attacks were just two of the many assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by the Armenian terror groups ASALA and JCAG. Founded in 1975 in Beirut, Lebanon, during the Lebanese Civil War, ASALA has blamed JCAG for hundreds of bloody terror acts. In order to compel the Turkish government "to acknowledge publicly its responsibility for the so-called Armenian genocide in 1915, pay reparations, and cede territory for an ‘Armenian homeland,'" ASALA martyred Turkish diplomats in numerous bloody attacks. These Armenian terrorist attacks intensified from 1980 to 1983, when 580 of the 699 attacks – over 80% – occurred. The terrorist attacks ended in 1986, according to the Armenian Terror research study.

Earlier this month, the Foreign Ministry had commemorated the assassinations of Erkut Akbay, the administrative attaché at the Embassy of Turkey in Lisbon, and his spouse Nadide Akbay, by the Armenian terrorist group JCAG on June 7, 1982; and Necla Kuneralp, the spouse of Ambassador Zeki Kuneralp, and retired Ambassador Beşir Balcıoğlu, by JCAG in Madrid on June 2, 1978.