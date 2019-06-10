VP Fuat Oktay to attend UN labor body session

Vice President Fuat Oktay is expected to attend the centenary session of the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Geneva today.

The conference will run through June 21.

This year's session will bring together more than 5,000 delegates from 187 countries to find solutions to challenges the world is facing, the organization said on its website.

Oktay will address participants at high-level sessions of the conference. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the participating countries.

Turkey's Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk will also attend the conference.

Over 40 heads of state and government, workers and employers are expected to hold a session to address the issues of violence and workplace harassment.

The conference is expected to be the highest-level international event organized in Geneva in recent years.