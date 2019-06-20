Turkey urges to implement UN report's recommendations on Khashoggi murder

The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on all U.N. member states and international institutions to insist on carrying out the recommendations made in a report by a U.N. rights investigator on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Agnes Callamard, the United Nations' special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, said evidence suggests Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials were liable for Khashoggi's murder.

In a statement late Wednesday, the ministry said the report confirmed the findings by Turkish authorities, while also determining that the premeditated killing was in violation of international laws and principles.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu praised the report in a tweet: "Strongly endorse U.N. Rapporteur Agnes Callamard's recommendations for elucidating Khashoggi's murder & holding those responsible accountable."

Khashoggi was murdered in the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul in October.

The U.N. report said there was "no reason why sanctions should not be applied against the Crown Prince and his personal assets" — noting that sanctions regimes have been put in place in the past before guilt was determined.

Callamard said an investigation should look into how much the crown prince knew, whether he had a direct or indirect role, and whether he could have stopped the killing.

The report noted the "extreme sensitivity" of considering the criminal responsibility of the crown prince and his former adviser Saud al-Qahtani. Neither has been charged in the slaying.

The report identified by name the 15 people she said were part of the mission to kill Khashoggi, and suggested that many of them were not on the list of 11 unnamed suspects facing a closed-door trial in Saudi Arabia.

Callamard questioned the credibility of the trial and urged its suspension, saying it would be best for the international community to take over the probe and subsequent trial.

She urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch an official international criminal investigation that would "build up strong files on each of the alleged perpetrators and identify mechanisms for formal accountability, such as an ad hoc or hybrid tribunal".

She also called on the FBI in the United States, where Khashoggi was a resident, to open an investigation into the case "and pursue criminal prosecutions within the United States, as appropriate."