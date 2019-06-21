Erdoğan receives new KRG President Nechirvan Barzani

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday met Nechirvan Barzani, the newly elected president of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq.

President Erdoğan hosted Barzani in Dolmabahçe Palace on the European shores of the Bosporus in Istanbul. The two discussed a range of issues in a closed-door meeting that lasted 1.5 hours.

On May 28, Barzani was elected as president of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, where he had previously served as prime minister for two terms.

He arrived in Istanbul on Friday in his first overseas visit since inauguration on June 10.

Barzani is the nephew of the previous and only other holder of the office, Masoud Barzani, who stepped down after 12 years as regional president in November 2017, less than a month after helming a referendum on Kurdish independence that backfired and triggered a crisis for Iraq's Kurds.