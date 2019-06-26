Panel organized to discuss Turkey-Japan relations

Turkey's Directorate of Communications yesterday held a panel in Japan with the participation of prominent experts to discuss global challenges and bilateral relations between Ankara and Tokyo.

The event "Turkish Foreign Policy in a Changing World: Countering Global Challenges and Regional Threats" was held in Tokyo prior to the G20 meeting as part of the Directorate of Communications' "Turkey Talks" panel series.

The meeting saw the participation of officials, media and nongovernmental organization (NGO) representatives, including Turkey's Security and Foreign Policy Council member Mehmet Akif Kireçci, Washington Director of Turkish think tank the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) Kılıç Buğra Kanat and Institute of Developing Economy (JETRO) representative Yasuhi Hazama.

Along with Turkish foreign policy, solutions for global challenges and regional threats were discussed. Also, the panelists emphasized cultural and historical bonds between Turkey and Japan, urging further development of bilateral ties.

The experts said the G20 meeting would be a good opportunity for both countries in this context.

Japan, the world's third-largest economy, is hosting the G20 for the first time since it was founded in 1999.

The venue for the annual financial meeting, Fukuoka, is a thriving regional hub and base for startups. Much attention at the G20 meetings this year has focused on how to adapt tax systems and regulations to the increasingly digital nature of business.

The G20 group includes Argentina, Aus

tralia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.