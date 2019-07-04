Turkey sends note of protest to UN, Switzerland over deal with SDF/PKK, tolerance to terrorists

Turkey on Thursday lodged a diplomatic note of protest with the U.N.'s Geneva office for signing a deal with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is controlled by the PKK's Syrian wing the People's Protection Units (YPG), and with Switzerland for allowing entry to terrorists sought with notices.

Virginia Gamba, the U.N. secretary-general's special representative on children in armed conflicts, met with YPG commander Mazloum Abdi — a senior terrorist known sought by Turkey under the name Ferhat Abdi Şahin or his nickname 'Şahin Cilo' — and signed an agreement over the weekend in Geneva.

The so-called agreement aims to end the SDF's use and recruitment of individuals under the age of 18. The group has been long known to recruit and use children between the ages of 11 and 18 in its ranks.

The YPG, which works under the label of the SDF, is the Syrian branch of the PKK that is a designated terrorist organization in Turkey, the EU and the U.S.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...