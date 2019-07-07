Erdoğan to attend Balkans summit in Bosnia

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the two-day South East European Countries Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit starting Monday in Bosnia, according to the presidential communications director.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on 8-9 July 2019 to attend the Southeast European Cooperation Process Summit," Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"Turkey has always contributed effectively to SEECP, the only regional cooperation platform that includes all Balkan countries," he added.

"The meeting will focus on steps to improve cooperation in the Balkans, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, transport, infrastructure and investment," he stated.

During the summit, Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with members of the Bosnia and Herzegovina tripartite presidency as well as other international leaders in attendance, Altun added.