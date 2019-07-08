Peace, stability in Balkans important for Turkey, Erdoğan says

Balkans' peace, stability and welfare are "extremely important" for Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, ahead of his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday. Erdoğan also underlined Turkey's determination for gas exploration efforts in the eastern Mediterranean.

"Balkans' peace, stability, tranquility and welfare are extremely important for us. Our country does have the luxury to monitor developments in this geography," Erdoğan told reporters in a news conference at Istanbul Atatürk Airport.

Erdoğan will attend the two-day South East European Countries Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit in the capital Sarajevo.

"Turkey, within the framework of the importance it attaches to the peace, stability and welfare in the Balkans, has effectively contributed to the SEECP, the only regional cooperation platform that encompasses all the countries in the Balkans, since its foundation," according to a presidential statement.

During his visit, Erdoğan will also hold bilateral meetings with members of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Council and with other participating leaders.



Regarding the recent developments in Eastern Mediterranean, Erdoğan said oppositions to Turkey's gas exploration efforts will not stop the country.

"Our drilling ships are currently carrying out exploration works in a coordinated manner within our own roadmap. There may be some opposition in this regard, but none of these objections will hinder our efforts, as we've previously mentioned," Erdoğan said, adding that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) are determined to carry out the gas exploration efforts off the island.