Iraqi delegation due in Ankara for official talks

An Iraqi delegation will visit Ankara next week for bilateral talks, according to Turkey's Foreign Ministry. "During Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd Al-Mahdi's visit to Turkey, on 15 May 2019, an understanding was reached to begin working towards a joint document in the field of military and security cooperation," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"Within this framework, an Iraqi delegation composed of the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defense and Chief of National Intelligence will pay a visit to Ankara on 10 July 2019 to hold talks with the Turkish delegation including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of National Defense and Chief of National Intelligence Agency," the statement said.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yesterday hosted high-level Iraqi officials including Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim, Defense Minister Necah eş-Şammari and National Intelligence Chief Mustafa el-Kazimi at the Presidential complex. Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın also met with the Iraqi defense and foreign ministers as well as the intelligence chief yesterday.