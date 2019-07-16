Esper might sit out S-400 talks with Turkey over former post as lobbyist at Patriot maker Raytheon

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper might have to recuse himself from the talks over Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defense system S-400, over conflict of interest due to his former job as a lobbyist at Raytheon, the maker of Patriot missile defense system.

"They have been a long standing and very capable NATO ally, but their decision on the S-400 is the wrong one and it is disappointing," he said on Tuesday regarding the country's choice of missile defense system. After his remarks, analysts were vocal over a situation of conflict of interest, and that his position as a negotiator in S-400 talks was tarnished due to the fact that he worked for seven years at Raytheon before he joined the Pentagon in 2017, and that the situation might have negative implications for the company.

Esper also has a two-year recusal agreement, which obligates him to recuse himself from all matters that involve Raytheon while he is employed at the Pentagon. The agreement naturally includes the Patriot system as it is produced by the company.

The Trump administration has threatened to expel Turkey from the F-35 fighter program if it acquired the S-400 from Russia, warning the anti-air system could be used by Moscow to covertly attain secret information on the stealth fighter.

The delivery of S-400 components began last week and is ongoing. Turkey's Defense Ministry said a twelfth Russian plane with the anti-air parts landed at Murted airfield outside Ankara on Tuesday.

Following protracted efforts to purchase the the Patriot defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400s from Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump also said earlier on the same day that the current situation with Turkey over F-35 jets was not fair, as the country had wanted to buy U.S. Patriot missiles before but Washington had refused at the time.

The U.S. halted in June training for Turkish pilots as a step in winding down Turkey's participation in the F-35 program.

Washington has also threatened sanctions over Turkey's purchase, with Ankara responding that any sanctions would be met in kind.

Esper had been acting as defense secretary since last month when Patrick Shanahan stepped down amid revelations about his family's past that were brought to light during his nomination process.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer took over the Defense Department on an acting basis while Esper goes through his nomination process.