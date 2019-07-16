Turkey receives remarkable international support after coup attempt

Although many allies failed Turkey in its fight against putschists, the country was not alone in the international arena as many officials and international organizations across the globe had condemned the defeated coup attempt in Turkey, addressing their support to the Turkish government and people.

After the attempt on July 15, 2016 by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), many countries expressed their backing for Turkey in statements issued by their governments and leaders.

The first country to express its support was Bosnia-Herzegovina, with former Bosnian member of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic stressing his support to the "friendly nation of Turkey" and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Former Georgian President Giorgi Kvirikashvili and former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev were the first high-level visitors to Turkey after the coup attempt.

Though many European countries condemned the attempted putsch, most avoided visiting Turkey for a long period, while high-level officials from Bahrain, Palestine, Qatar, Iraq and Iran personally traveled to the country. The Council of Europe, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCEPA), the

The EU also expressed solidarity with the Turkish people as the nation marked the third anniversary of the failed coup attempt yesterday.

"Our solidarity with the Turkish people is not in question at all," the EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said in Brussels.

Addressing a meeting of the foreign minister's council, Mogherini said EU members do remember the night of July 15 very well.

"Today is the third anniversary of the attempted coup and I think that we all remember that day and that night very well," she added. U.N. and the union of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) of the Islamic World, visited Ankara after the coup attempt.

Alan Duncan, the U.K. minister of state for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, was the first overseas official to visit Turkey, four days after the defeated coup attempt.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also visited the Turkish Parliament, which was bombarded by fighter jets on the night of the July 15 coup attempt and said that Britain will take action against Gülenists in the country.

U.K Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman was quoted by the U.K. media as saying, "The visit is an opportunity for the U.K. and Turkey to demonstrate our close bilateral relationship and to have important discussions about issues of shared interest."

The U.S threw its weight behind Turkey three hours after the coup, when it was announced that an attempt to overthrow the government had been launched, with former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden visiting Turkey more than a month after the fact.

In a press conference with Erdoğan, Biden apologized for the delayed visit and said he had wished to come earlier.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first foreign leader to call Erdoğan after the attempt.

Erdoğan also had a phone conversation with former U.S. President Barack Obama on July 19. Obama condemned the coup attempt to overthrow a democratically elected government and expressed his support for democracy in Turkey.

The United States, where FETÖ's fugitive head resides, is the recipient of most extradition requests. Turkey has sent seven extradition requests for Gülen to Washington so far, but unfortunately, has seen little progress.

Erdoğan's telephone conversations included officials and leaders from Saudi Arabia's King Salman to former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The president and former prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Mustafa Akıncı and Hüseyin Özgürgün, respectively, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Salim al-Jabouri, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, former Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) President Masoud Barzani and Pakistani Punjab State Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also made visits to Turkey after the coup attempt.