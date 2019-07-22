US Syria envoy Jeffrey arrives in Turkey for talks on counterterrorism

US delegation to arrive in Turkey on July 22 for working group meeting on Syria

The U.S. special envoy for Syria is in Turkey for talks with Turkish officials over Syria, counterterrorism and security, the State Department said Sunday.

James Jeffrey, who also serves as the U.S. special envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, will have meetings on Monday and Tuesday with senior Turkish officials in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

Jeffrey's visit came upon an invitation by the Turkish government, according to the written statement by the State Department.

"Ambassador Jeffrey is leading an interagency delegation to continue discussions with senior Turkish officials to advance issues of mutual interest on Syria to include, addressing Turkey's legitimate security concerns, the implementation of UNSCR 2254 on the resolution of the Syrian conflict, and our continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS," read the statement, using an alternate acronym for Daesh terror group.

The groups are also expected to discuss the situation east of the Euphrates, the presence of PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) in the region and Turkey's exclusion from the F-35 program.

Turkey had long signaled a possible offensive in areas held by the YPG east of the Euphrates. However, last December the government decided to postpone the operation for a while after U.S. President Donald Trump decided that Washington, the main backer of the terrorist group, would withdraw its troops from Syria.

The withdrawal decision was quickly interpreted as an intention to halt U.S. support for the YPG, which Turkey sees as a terrorist organization. Yet, in the face of mounting hints that the country will maintain its support to the terrorist organization and contradictory statements from officials on the pullout process, officials from Ankara and Washington have been discussing setting up a 32-km deep safe zone to ease Turkey's security concerns. However, no actions were taken also on this issue.

It is also reported that Jeffrey has requested an appointment to meet with Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın. If the schedule can be arranged, Jeffrey is expected to meet with Kalın.

Moreover, it is expected that the U.S. delegation will visit the Ministry of National Defense.