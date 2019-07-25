   
Turkey tells US it has no more patience regarding Syria safe zone

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 25.07.2019 15:57

Turkey has informed the US delegation about its views and proposals regarding the Syria safe zone; we have also told them that we do not have any more patience left and will take the initiative if necessary, Defense Minister Akar says

