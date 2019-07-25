Turkey tells US it has no more patience regarding Syria safe zone
DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published25.07.201915:57
Share via e-mail
TO
ADD A MESSAGE
YOUR E-MAIL
As Turkuvaz, we are processing your personal data, and at the same time, using our best efforts to protect your data by taking the technical and administrative measures prescribed by laws. You may find the informative text in respect of your personal data processed, by visiting the data policy page.
Turkey has informed the US delegation about its views and proposals regarding the Syria safe zone; we have also told them that we do not have any more patience left and will take the initiative if necessary, Defense Minister Akar says