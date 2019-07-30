FM Çavuşoğlu, Russia’s Lavrov talk on sidelines of ASEAN meeting

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov Tuesday on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Thailand, according to diplomatic sources.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. Çavuşoğlu wrote in a tweet that issues related in particular to Syria including Idlib, Astana process including Iran and ongoing constitutional committee talks were on the agenda.

Following the meeting, Çavuşoğlu met with the Russian press. Answering a question on whether Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense system created any problems with NATO, Çavuşoğlu said S-400's pose no problems for NATO and Turkey's continues to contribute in NATO's activities in various fields, highlighting that the issue concerns Turkey-relations more than relations with NATO.

Saying that critical issues will be handled at the Syria summit in Kazakh capital Nur Sultan on August 1 and 2, Çavuşoğlu said: "We must maintain calm and pay more attention to the political process. We will also negotiate the establishment of the Constitutional Committee. We are working together to declare the establishment of the committee."

Çavuşoğlu later met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Earlier Tuesday, Çavuşoğlu met with his Filipino counterpart Teodoro Locsin to discuss bilateral relations.



Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter that Ankara aims to increase trade volume and defense industry cooperation on the 70th anniversary of Turkey-Philippines diplomatic relations.

Turkey "will continue contributing to the Philippines peace process," he added.

The 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting, which began on Saturday in Bangkok, runs through Saturday.

ASEAN was formed in 1967 by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in Bangkok and was later joined by five other countries. Turkey was granted the status of Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 2017.