   
DIPLOMACY
CATEGORIES

Erdoğan offers condolences to Saudi King Salman over brother's death

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 31.07.2019 23:21
Updated 01.08.2019 10:10
President Tayyip Erdoğan (R) and Saudi King Salman shake hands during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, April 12, 2016. (Reuters Photo)
President Tayyip Erdoğan (R) and Saudi King Salman shake hands during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, April 12, 2016. (Reuters Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud held a phone call on Wednesday evening, according to Turkey's Presidential Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan offered condolences to the Saudi King, whose brother Bandar bin Abdulaziz al-Saud recently died at the age of 96.

In addition, the two discussed regional developments and bilateral ties.

The phone call comes amid tense ties between Ankara and Riyadh after the murder last year of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Erdoğan had earlier called on King Salman for cooperation to help bring to justice "all those responsible" behind Khashoggi's murder.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Diplomacy The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) supports Turkey's status...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS