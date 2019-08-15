No changes in Turkey's stance on Syria safe zone deal with US, defense ministry says

Turkey has not changed its stance regarding the Syria safe zone planned to be established in coordination with the U.S., the defense ministry said Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry denied reports that Turkey has adopted a different stance regarding the safe zone, saying that they do not reflect the truth.

"Activities carried out in coordination with the U.S. are announced to the public at the right place and time by the National Defense Ministry. In this context, Turkey has no change in its stance it previously announced," the ministry said.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians currently living in Turkey to their home country. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement envisages the setting up of measures necessary to address Turkey's security concerns.