Unacceptable for Assad regime to rain death on Syrian civilians, Erdoğan says
DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published27.08.201917:48
Updated27.08.201918:03
Share via e-mail
TO
ADD A MESSAGE
YOUR E-MAIL
As Turkuvaz, we are processing your personal data, and at the same time, using our best efforts to protect your data by taking the technical and administrative measures prescribed by laws. You may find the informative text in respect of your personal data processed, by visiting the data policy page.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Left) attends news conference with Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday Aug. 27 2019 (AA Photo)
Assad regime attacks in Syria's Idlib disrupt calm in the region established by Turkey and Russia. It is unacceptable for the regime to rain death on innocent civilians under the pretext of fighting terrorism, President Erdoğan says.