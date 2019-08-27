   
Unacceptable for Assad regime to rain death on Syrian civilians, Erdoğan says

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 27.08.2019 17:48
Updated 27.08.2019 18:03
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Left) attends news conference with Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday Aug. 27 2019 (AA Photo)
Assad regime attacks in Syria's Idlib disrupt calm in the region established by Turkey and Russia. It is unacceptable for the regime to rain death on innocent civilians under the pretext of fighting terrorism, President Erdoğan says.

