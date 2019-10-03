Turkey's Soylu, Greece's Koumoutsakos meet over migration crisis

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Thursday hosted Greek migration minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos to discuss the migration crisis in the eastern Mediterranean.

Soylu and Koumoutsakos — the alternate minister for migration policy — discussed the migration policies between the two countries.

Koumoutsakos's visit came after a sharp rise in the number of migrant arrivals to Greece.

Soylu will also meet his German counterpart Horst Seehofer and EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos later in the day. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner had planned to travel to Turkey on Thursday to meet with Soylu but canceled his trip after four police officers were killed by an attacker at a police headquarters in Paris.

Some 77,400 irregular migrants reached Europe by crossing Mediterranean this year, 45,600 of which arrived in Greece — more than Spain, Italy, Malta, and Greek Cypriot administration combined — the U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday.

Some 315,000 irregular migrants — aiming to illegally cross to Europe — were held across Turkey in the first nine months of this year, Soylu said Wednesday.

In 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has championed the Turkey-EU refugee agreement with the hope of stopping the refugee influx, after nearly a million refugees had arrived in Germany.

The EU had pledged 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) aid to improve living conditions of Syrian refugees in Turkey. But only 2.22 billion euros were disbursed by this June.

The EU member states also pledged that for every Syrian returned to Turkey from the Greek islands, another Syrian will be resettled from Turkey to the EU as part of a resettlement plan.

But the pace of returns to Turkey from the Greek islands under the agreement has been slow largely due to lengthy legal processes and administrative problems in Greece.

The EU member states only accepted around 20,000 Syrian refugees from Turkey since 2016.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world. Ankara has so far spent $40 billion for the refugees, according to official figures.