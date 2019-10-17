Greek protesters attack Turkish Consulate, Atatürk Museum in Thessaloniki

The Turkish Consulate General building and the Atatürk Museum in Thessaloniki, Greece, were attacked by a group of demonstrators on Thursday. They were protesting Turkey's counterterrorism operation in northeastern Syria.

A group, consisting of 11 people, entered the Turkish consulate general building reportedly as visitors and started to chant anti-Turkey slogans and held banners that read "Solidarity with Rojava."

Rojava is the name used by the PKK-linked terrorists in northeastern Syria to refer the Syrian lands they occupy.

The consulate's security staff brought the protesters under control before removing them from the building under the supervision of the Greek police.

Greek news agency ANA-MPA later reported that the protesters were detained by the police.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sami Aksoy noted that a group of anarchists tried to attack the Atatürk Museum in the city, which is located near the consulate building. Aksoy said Turkish Consulate workers prevented the attack under the watch of Greek police.

"We expect Greek authorities to prevent such attempts at their source, take utmost precaution to protect our missions and staff and give necessary punishment to those who carry out such attacks," Aksoy said.

Meanwhile, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Spokesperson Ömer Çelik condemned the attack, saying that such attempts are unacceptable.

Meanwhile, members of several Greek leftist groups also arranged an anti-Turkey march in the Greek capital Athens, protesting Turkey's Operation Peace Spring. The operation aims to drive the PKK-affiliated the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist group away from its border with northern Syria and create a safe zone to relocate displaced Syrian refugees.

The operation was launched on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m., in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has waged a 30-year-long terror campaign against Turkey, killing nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for nearly 400,000 Syrians who fled the violence to return home.