Turkey contributes to stability in Balkans, int'l envoy says

Turkey is contributing to the stability in the Balkans both politically and culturally, an international envoy said Thursday.

"Turkey is a factor of stability in the Balkans both in the political and cultural areas," High Representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina Valentin Inzko said in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency.

He attributed Turkey's role in the region to the aid given by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the good relations of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with his Serbian and Croatian counterparts, Alexander Vucic and Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, respectively.

Inzko also said that Turkey plays an "extremely positive" role in the region.

"For example, when you go to a village in Eastern Bosnia, you see that TİKA has been there before you," he explained.

"Bosnia-Herzegovina should stand on its own feet with more power through the support of its friends," Inzko said.

The role of the high representative was created under the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina, usually referred to as the Dayton Peace Agreement, that was negotiated in Dayton, Ohio, and signed in Paris on Dec. 14, 1995, ended a brutal civil war in Bosnia that resulted in around 100,000 deaths over three and a half years.