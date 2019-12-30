TRNC criticizes Greek Cyprus administration's cooperation with Libyan warlord

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said Sunday the cooperation between the Greek Cypriot Administration and Khalifa Haftar, the self-declared field marshall of Libya's would-be army, is an unacceptable move.



"In order to usurp the rights of Turkey and the TRNC, the Greek Cypriots' cooperation with General Khalifa Haftar is an unacceptable position," Ersin Tatar said in a statement.



The militia loyal to Haftar, backed by a number of regional actors and international powers, has been waging war against the country's U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.



Tatar said the TRNC was closely following developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, adding that along with Turkey, the TRNC would be decisive in its moves to defend its national and strategic rights.



Referring to the visit Saturday to Greek Cyprus by Aguila Saleh Issa, a Haftar ally and president of the eastern Libyan House of Representatives in the city of Tobruk, Tatar said the move was anti-Turkish and showed the need for a profound reevaluation of the TRNC's foreign policy.



Salih met with Greek Cypriot parliamentary speaker Demetris Syllouris and Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.



Turkey's Parliament earlier this month approved a security and military deal with the Tripoli-based GNA. The deal allows Turkey to provide military training and equipment at the request of the Libyan government, which controls the capital, and some of the country's west. The memorandum also asserts Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling attempts by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the TRNC also has rights to resources in the area.



Greece, on the other hand, was angered by the agreement and responded by expelling the country's Libyan ambassador. Since then, Athens has established closer ties with Haftar. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country would refer the case of the Turkey-Libya agreement to the International Court of Justice.