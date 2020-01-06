Defense Minister Akar discusses developments in Iraq with US counterpart Esper

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper to discuss recent developments in Iraq.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on late Monday, Akar and Esper addressed security issues in the region concerning both countries.



The phone call came in the aftermath of the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the U.S.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone airstrike outside Baghdad airport on Friday.

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of plotting an attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, and planning to carry out additional attacks on U.S. diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region.

Earlier, Akar had received the chief of Qatar's land forces Said al-Khayarin in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to the statement.

They discussed bilateral and regional defense and security.