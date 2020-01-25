Diplomatic missions condole with Turkey over major Elazığ earthquake

A number of countries and foreign diplomatic missions to Turkey sent condolences Friday to Turkey for a powerful earthquake that hit the eastern part of the country.

"The EU stands with Turkey, expresses deepest condolences to the families of the victims and sincere hopes for speedy recovery of the injured," said the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Mustafa Akıncı expressed sorrow in a statement after hearing about those killed and injured in the quake.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias wished for a quick recovery.

At least 18 people were killed, and 553 other were injured after a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 rocked the eastern Turkish province of Elazığ earlier on the same day. "Death toll in Elazığ earthquake has risen to 18; 405 people were injured in Elazığ and 148 others in Malatya. We are doing our best to rescue 30 people trapped under a collapsed building," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said after the quake.

"170 additional ambulances have been dispatched to Elazığ and Malatya provinces. Air ambulances are also ready to help the affected," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake struck Elazığ's Sivrice district at 8:55 p.m. (1755 GMT) from a depth of 6.7 kilometers.

It is not the first quake Turkey has observed in 2020. A 5.4-magnitude quake jolted western province of Manisa on Wednesday, and Ankara was rattled by a 4.5-magnitude quake Thursday.

In 2010, Elazig province was hit by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake, killing 51 people.