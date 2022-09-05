The 166-year-old crystal chandeliers in the harem (seraglio) section of Istanbul's Ottoman-era Dolmabahçe Palace are undergoing periodic restoration. The maintenance and restoration of the light fixtures, which are among the collections of the Presidency of National Palaces and dazzlingly elegant, are being carried out by the expert chandelier team of the Directorate of National Palaces.

The chandeliers, which provide the halls of the palace with a special atmosphere and impressive images, shed light on history and turn the palaces and pavilions into lighting museums.