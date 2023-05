The recently launched Istanbul Financial Center will serve as a research and development center to help develop and add new mechanisms and products to the financial ecosystem. It will also create new areas, in addition to its role of being a vast business district that promises to place the Turkish metropolis among the world’s most important financial centers, according to RHG EnerTürk Energy General Manager Alpay Beyla.

