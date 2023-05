Highly anticipated Istanbul Financial Center, which was inaugurated on April 17, will create a new ecosystem and will feature both competitive physical and regulatory infrastructure that will help attract investors with competitive incentive elements and operational flexibilities, according to IFC CEO Ahmet İhsan Erdem

