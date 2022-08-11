Archaeologists discovered gladiator tombs at the ancient city of Anavarza in Türkiye’s southern Adana province.
Anavarza, which made it to UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage in 2014, is home to past civilizations, including the ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantium, Sassanid, and Ottoman empires.
The excavation team, which includes 24 staff, 30 scientists and two archaeologists led by Dr. Fatih Gülşen from Çukurova University, has been carrying out excavations at the site near the amphitheater and the theater sections this season, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.