Archaeologists discovered gladiator tombs at the ancient city of Anavarza in Türkiye’s southern Adana province.

Anavarza, which made it to UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage in 2014, is home to past civilizations, including the ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantium, Sassanid, and Ottoman empires.

The excavation team, which includes 24 staff, 30 scientists and two archaeologists led by Dr. Fatih Gülşen from Çukurova University, has been carrying out excavations at the site near the amphitheater and the theater sections this season, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.