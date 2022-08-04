The shipwreck of the British Royal Navy vessel “HMS Majestic” that sank during the Battle of Gallipoli in WWI is pictured at a depth of 20 meters (65.6 feet) off Turkey's Çanakkale Strait. Documentary director and underwater photographer Tahsin Ceylan and his team dived into the Gallipoli wrecks at Cape Helles, which was the scene of heavy fighting. The area, which was opened to diving tourism with the initiatives of the Battles of Gallipoli and Gallipoli Historical Site Presidency, revealed the sunken ship at a depth of 20 meters, next to two non-motorized barges.
