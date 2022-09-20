Spread the word. The Troy Culture Road Festival within the scope of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism Culture Road project of reviving cultural heritage started on Friday with the participation of Culture Minister Nuri Ersoy, Deputy Culture Minister Özgül Özkan Yavuz and Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Group Deputy Chairperson Bülent Turan, as well as national and foreign press members.

The cultural regalement that highlights Çanakkale's rich texture in terms of architectural and historical heritage will last until Sept. 25.

This cultural festival, which is a collection of thousands of memories, documents and works, is an unprecedented cultural movement in the world that revives the city's memories starting from ancient times to the modern day.

The iconic venues of the city and hair-raising, unusual museums and exhibitions are the focus of the 30 different destinations included in the route, and I was luckily a part of the first two-day program.

All of the stops are very valuable and worth seeing, such as the ancient sites and Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park.