Turkey has successfully test-fired its domestically developed beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM), Gökdoğan, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Ismail Demir, said Sunday. Demir shared the development via his Twitter account. Gökdoğan was developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE) as part of the Göktuğ project.

