Deputy PM wonders if there will be an EU to enter in 20 years

Sigmar Gabriel, the German vice chancellor and the Social Democrats Party (SPD) chairman, said on Sunday that he does not think Turkey is likely to become a full EU member in the next decade or two. Commenting on Gabriel's statement after the Cabinet meeting on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş slammed the SPD leader saying that he should rather think about where the EU will be in 20 years instead of commenting on whether Turkey will be a member or not. Speaking to German public broadcaster ARD, Gabriel said that he disapproves of the recent speculations about halting Turkey's ongoing EU accession talks. "I don't believe that Turkey in the foreseeable future – and I'm talking about the next 10, 20 years – has the chance to become an EU member," Gabriel said, adding: "We should keep the communication channels open with Turkey."