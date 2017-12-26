Lorde cancels Israel concert amid boycott calls

New Zealand pop singer Lorde has canceled her concert in Israel scheduled for June after calls for "joining the artistic boycott of Israel," her organizers announced Sunday.

The organizers said in an email that the singer is set to explain the reason for the cancelation on Twitter soon.

On Thursday, Lorde replied to an open letter, published on New Zealand website The Spinoff, asking her to pull out of her upcoming performance in Tel Aviv.

"Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too," the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Jewish New Zealander Justine Sachs and Palestinian New Zealander Nadia Abu-Shanab argued in their letter that "playing in Tel Aviv will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government, even if you make no comment on the political situation."

"Such an effect cannot be undone by even the best intention and the best music," they added.

Lorde had faced criticism from fans since announcing on Tuesday that her "Melodrama" world tour on would conclude with a show in Tel Aviv on June 5.

On Thursday, New Zealand was among 128 nations at the U.N. to denounce U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Artists who have participated in the cultural boycott of Israel through the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement include Brian Eno and Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, writers Arundhati Roy and Eduardo Galeano and film-maker Ken Loach.

BDS criticized Radiohead ahead of its concert in Tel Aviv in July. The British band proceeded with the show, playing its longest set in 10 years to almost 50,000 people.