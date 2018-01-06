Doyen of Turkish cinema dies at 93

Veteran actor Münir Özkul, best-remembered for his role as a school principal in the film "Hababam Sınıfı" (The Chaos Class), died at the age of 93 at his home in Istanbul yesterday.

Özkul was born in Istanbul on Aug. 15, 1925. He graduated from Istanbul Boys' High School and was involved in art and culture from an early age. His first role was in a play at the Bakırköy's Community Center in 1940.

He pursued his higher education at Istanbul University's Faculty of Economics and Art History. Özkul started his professional acting career with the play "Aşk Köprüsü" (The Bridge of Love).

He also worked with theater great Muhsin Ertuğrul at the Küçük Stage after her first play. He was a regular performer for the Istanbul City Theaters, Ankara State Theaters and Bulvar Theater in Istanbul.

Özkul took up key roles in many adaptations, including John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men," John Millington Synge's "The Playboy of the Western World," George Axelrod's "The Seven Year Itch" and John Patrick's "The Teahouse of the August Moon."

Starting to appear in films in the 1970s, Özkul was especially known for his role as Principal Mahmut in "Hababam Sınıfı."

Throughout his long career, Özkul acted in more than 200 films and also worked as a co-director for "Süt Kardeşler" (Milk Siblings).

Besides winning Best Actor at the 1972 Golden Orange Film Festival, he also received a special award at the 1977 Azerbaijan Film Festival for the character Yaşar in the film "Bizim Aile" (Our Family).