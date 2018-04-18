Grand Cathedral in Ani to undergo restoration

Located in the Ani archaeological site in Kars province, which is included on UNESCO's World Heritage List, the Grand Cathedral will be restored.It is where the first prayers of conquest were performed in Anatolia as Seljuk Sultan Alparslan conquered Ani in 1064.

It is one of the largest monumental structures at the Ani archaeological site, the Grand Cathedral, also known as Fethiye Mosque, and called a "World City," "Cradle of Civilizations," "A Thousand and One Church" and "City with 40 Doors." Twenty-three structures are still standing in Ani and they have been ruled by the Persian Sassanids, the Armenian Bagratuni dynasty, the Byzantines, the Şeddat Oğulları Principality, the Georgian Atabegs, Harzemşah state, the Ilkhanate, Seljuks, Karakoyunlus, Akkoyunlus, the Ottoman Empire and Russia. It has been populated since at least 3,000 B.C.

Founded by Bagratuni King Smbat II in 990 A.D. and completed in 1001 by his wife Queen Katranide, the Grand Cathedral was transformed into a mosque after Seljuk Sultan Alparslan conquered the city of Ani in 1064, and it is especially significant as it is the first mosque where the first Friday prayer and prayers of conquest were performed.

The architect of the cathedral was Tridat, who also repaired the Hagia Sophia in the same century. The cathedral has three ornamented entry ways with and has narrow, high windows.

Built from red-colored tuff stone and based on a graded floor, the cathedral is a popular site for both local and foreign tourists. Its northern wall collapsed and its bell tower is especially popular.

In addition to the restoration, consolidation work will also take place at the cathedral and it will be restored faithfully to its original structure.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the manager of Kars Museum, Necmettin Alp, said that the Ani Archaeological Site Conservation Master Plan includes the environmental monitoring and restoration will take place soon at the Grand Cathedral. The restoration and consolidation are planned to begin this month.

"In line with the protocol signed between the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, operating under the Culture and Tourism Ministry and World Monuments Fund, a meeting was held with our general directorate, Erzurum Relief and Monuments Directorate, Preservation Board Regional Directorate and Museum Directorate in March for the restoration of the cathedral and the company who got the contract is starting restoration after the technical work is completed," Alp said. The work will focus on preserving the historical structure and the ruins in the foundation during excavation. "The restoration started quickly and by the summer, there will be great progress, which will be a good step in the preservation of this monumental cathedral," Alp said.