Dr. Öz introduces Göbeklitepe to global audiences

Famous Turkish surgeon and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Öz will introduce Göbeklitepe in Şanlıurfa province, which was registered on the World Heritage List of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), on his program which is broadcast in 100 countries.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Dr. Öz said that he visited Göbeklitepe and was very impressed. Noting he went to the archaeological site in order to introduce it to the whole world, Öz said, "I want the whole world to know that Göbeklitepe is an important place. People do not talk to each other, looking into their eyes today, and have lost their contact. This is because of technology and wars. However, our first ancestors who created huge statues in the Neolithic 10,000 years ago changed the history of humanity."

Saying that people tried to reach the gods in those times and believed they could change the world after meeting them, Öz reported that people started to do agriculture and change the civilizations with this belief.

‘They should come to Turkey and visit Göbeklitepe'

Öz said that he will airtime to Göbeklitepe on his program "The Dr. Öz Show," which has been broadcast in the U.S. for ten seasons.

Saying the history should not be forgotten, Öz continued, "I will prepare a program with the information that I collected in Göbeklitepe. My show is broadcast in 100 countries. Therefore, it will be watched in Arab countries, Eastern Europe, Asia and of course the U.S. My aim is to show people how Göbeklitepe is important. They should come to Turkey and visit it."

Stating he conducted interviews with Lee Clare, the Excavation Team Coordinator of German Archaeological Institute, in English and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bahattin Çelik, Head of Archaeology Department at Ardahan University, in Turkish, Öz explained that the interviews were in both languages so that the archaeological site can be understood better.

‘The biggest archaeological discovery of the last century'

Saying that Göbeklitepe was found thanks to a statue that was found on land, Öz added, "Göbeklitepe is the biggest archaeological discovery of the last century in the world which was brought to light with a statue. In Turkey, people do not know what this place is and why it is important. If they know, I am sure that they will come and visit it. The most important thing about Göbeklitepe is that it transferred us to the sky age from the stone age as it changed our beliefs. We contacted each other and started to trust each other, coming together. Human civilization came into existence from here. If the civilization in Göbeklitepe did not exist, we would not be here. All people should see it if they have time."