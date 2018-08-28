Gentle humor the lifeblood of playwright Neil Simon

Playwright Neil Simon, who died Sunday at 91, was a meticulous joke-smith, peppering his plays, especially the early ones, with one-liners and humorous situations that critics said sometimes came at the expense of character and believability.

No matter. For much of his career, audiences embraced his work, which often focused on middle-class, urban life, many of the plots drawn from his own personal experience. His characters battled depression and loneliness.

Simon's stage successes included "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park," the "Brighton Beach" trilogy, "The Prisoner of Second Avenue," "Last of the Red Hot Lovers," "The Sunshine Boys," "Plaza Suite," "Chapter Two," "Sweet Charity" and "Promises, Promises." Many of his plays were adapted into movies and one, "The Odd Couple," even became a popular television series.

For seven months in 1967, he had four productions running at the same time on Broadway: "Barefoot in the Park," "The Odd Couple," "Sweet Charity" and "The Star-Spangled Girl."

Simon's ability to recognize life's little annoyances -- too many pillows piled on a sofa, being told as a kid you may not eat any more cookies -- connected with audiences. A scene in "The Odd Couple" when Felix Unger passive-aggressively leaves a note on Oscar's pillow -- "We're all out of Corn Flakes. F.U." -- got huge laughs.

Simon's own life figured most prominently in what became known as his "Brighton Beach" trilogy -- "Brighton Beach Memoirs," "Biloxi Blues" and "Broadway Bound" -- which many consider his finest works. In them, Simon's alter ego, Eugene Morris Jerome, makes his way from childhood to the U.S. Army to finally, on the verge of adulthood, a budding career as a writer.

Simon originally started as a radio and TV writer with his older brother, Danny. Yet Simon grew dissatisfied with television writing and the network restrictions that accompanied it. Out of his frustration came "Come Blow Your Horn," which centered on two brothers (not unlike Danny and Neil Simon) trying to figure out what to do with their lives. The comedy ran for more than a year on Broadway.

But it was his second play, "Barefoot in the Park," that really put Simon on the map. Critically well-received, the 1963 comedy, directed by Mike Nichols, concerned the tribulations of a pair of newlyweds, played by Elizabeth Ashley and Robert Redford, who lived on the top floor of a New York brownstone.

Simon cemented that success two years later with "The Odd Couple," a comedy about bickering roommates: Oscar, a gruff, slovenly sportswriter, and Felix, a neat, fussy photographer. Walter Matthau, as Oscar, and Art Carney, as Felix, starred on Broadway, with Matthau and Jack Lemmon playing the roles in a successful movie version. Jack Klugman and Tony Randall appeared in the TV series, which ran on ABC from 1970 to 1975. A female stage version was done on Broadway in 1985, and a TV series revival was done in 2015 starring Matthew Perry.

Besides "Sweet Charity" (1966), which starred Gwen Verdon as a goodhearted dance-hall hostess, and "Promises, Promises" (1968), based on Billy Wilder's film "The Apartment," Simon wrote the books for several other musicals, including "Little Me" (1962), featuring a hardworking Sid Caesar in seven different roles, and "They're Playing Our Song" (1979), which had music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager.

Many of his plays were turned into films as well. Besides "The Odd Couple," he wrote the screenplays for movie versions of "Barefoot in the Park," "The Sunshine Boys," "The Prisoner of Second Avenue" and more.

Simon also wrote original screenplays, the best known being "The Goodbye Girl," starring Richard Dreyfuss as a struggling actor, and "The Heartbreak Kid," which featured Charles Grodin as a recently married man, lusting to drop his new wife for a blonde goddess played by Cybill Shepherd.