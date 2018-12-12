Ottoman book at Dublin library restored by Turkish Cultural Foundation

"Kitab-ı Cihannüma" ("The Mirror of the World," 1732), one of the first books published by the Ottoman Empire, has been restored with the support of the Turkish Cultural Foundation (TCF). It was in the Chester Beatty Library in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The library received support from the TCF, which was founded by Dr. Yalçın Ayaslı and Dr. Serpil Ayaslı - both of whom live in the U.S. - for the restoration of the book.

After a year of extensive restoration work, the precious book is now being exhibited at the museum section of the Chester Beatty Library, subject to conservation.

Written by Katip Çelebi, one of the most famous historians and geographers in the Ottoman Empire, "Kitab-ı Cihannüma" was printed in 1732 in a limited edition by İbrahim Müteferrika, who established the first Ottoman printing press.

The Chester Beatty Library took this book into its collection as it is one of the rare copies with 13 astronomical and 26 geographical maps among the limited editions. The Library's Director Fionnuala Croke made a statement after the project was completed and the book was put on display.

"We are happy to collaborate with TCF in this project. The conservation of the book, which is among the oldest and most impressive published works in our collection, by the support of TCF provided us an opportunity to exhibit it. The exhibition of this work will have a great role in the understanding of Turkish cultural heritage in a better way and knowing its value in Ireland," Croke said.

The TCF Founding President Yalçın Ayaslı, who is the sponsor of the project, said, "We were pleased to support the conservation of the book within the framework of our foundation's mission about protecting the Turkish cultural heritage and introducing it in the world. Visitors who come to the Chester Beatty, one of Europe's leading museums and libraries, will be able to get information about the Ottoman-Turkish art and science world through this important work. Beyond this, researchers will have an opportunity to examine the work without harming it thanks to the conservation project."

The restoration work by the library has been subjected to special processing of the work's pages which have been damaged, and then all the pages were re-stitched one by one. "Kitab-ı Cihannüma" was put on display at the Book Arts Gallery of the museum section in the Chester Beatty Library.

About TCF

The Turkish Cultural Foundation was founded by Yalçın and Serpil in 2000 in order to protect, sustain and promote Turkish cultural heritage. Having offices in Boston, Washington, D.C. and Istanbul, the TCF is a non-profit institution which is totally supported by donations from the seed fund of the Ayaslı family. There has been an official relation between the TCF and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 2014.