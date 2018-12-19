Iranian director: 80 percent of Iranians watch Turkish TV series

Kamal Tabrizi, an Iranian filmmaker known for his film "Marmoulak" ("Lizard"), recently spoke about Turkish cinema and said: "Although some films from many places in the world are screened in Iran, Turkish films do not debut here. Mostly, Turkish TV series broadcast through satellite channels are watched. I can say that 80 percent of Iranian people watch Turkish TV series with interest."

Studying at the Tehran University Fine Arts Faculty Department of Cinema, Tabrizi has made many cinema films and TV series. The director, who focused on the Iraq-Iran War in his first works, is known for his 2004 film "Marmoulak."

Tabrizi, who has also won several awards to date, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he often visits Turkey, especially Istanbul.

Noting he was in Turkey two years ago to shoot his latest film "Marmouz" ("Sly"), which is currently in theaters in Iran, Tabrizi said Turkish people are very welcoming and optimistic.

Tabrizi said he agreed to be a jury member at the International Amity Short Film Festival in Istanbul despite his intense workload because of this optimism.

‘Iranian filmmakers prefer Turkey'

Tabrizi said he watched many films by Nuri Bilge Ceylan because of his participation in international festivals and stressed, "Turkish cinema is really effective with its subjects and character structure."

Stating that Iranian filmmakers who want to shoot their films abroad prefer Turkey, he said: "In recent years, a new trend has been created in Iranian cinema. In this trend, the stories of the movies are somehow going out of the country. Many films that are currently in theaters were shot in this style, and the public likes it. In these stories that go outside of the country, a cultural interaction is observed. One of the important pillars in this is Turkey. Turkey's being close to Iran, visa convenience, little expenses and Turkish people's hospitality makes it one of the most important countries in this field." Implying he wants to shoot a film or TV series in which producer Mahmut Mesut, with whom he works, and Turkish actors will participate, the director added: "I think Turkish actors are very successful in series and cinema. They reflect the subject of the film or the series in a very artistic way with the characters that they play. For me, Turkish actors and actresses are among the best in the world. There are really successful figures in acting." Tabrizi indicated that he provided consultancy to a Japanese production film and that they will start shooting the film at the end of this month in Iran. He remarked that he coproduced Japanese films, like "Kaze no Jûtan" ("The Wind Carpet"), in the past.