President Erdoğan emphasizes cultural resurrection is a must

Turkey's 2018 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards were presented yesterday at the Beştepe Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, honoring the achievements of a historian, director, composer and photographer, as well as the late poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy.

For the history and social sciences field, Mehmet İpşirli, a veteran Turkish historian was awarded. Other awards went to Türker İnanoğlu in the field of cinema, Erol Sayan in the field of music and İzzet Keribar in the field of arts/photography.

This year's Loyalty Award was granted to the late Mehmet Akif Ersoy, which was presented to his granddaughter Selma Argun on his behalf.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated each of the esteemed representatives of the culture and art world. "I would like to express my gratitude to these distinguished people for their contributions in their own fields to the great journey of our country and our nation from past to the future. As I always say, we give the Presidential Awards as a mark of appreciation of our nation and our state toward our culture art people. For us, culture is one of the symbols of the independence of a nation just like the land, just like the army and just like the currency," he stressed.

Cultural power is of utmost importance

"When we look at the most powerful countries in the world, we see that they came to this position with their cultural powers rather than their armies. Nowadays, the culture industry has reached such a level that there is no place left in the world that it has not reached and affected. From cinema to music, from clothing to technology and architecture, we see this impact. This fact pushes us to go into our culture and art policies wholeheartedly," Erdoğan said.

All-out struggle for cultural development

President Erdoğan highlighted the need for an all-out effort as a nation to boom in the field of culture and arts."Having undertaken great revolutions in democracy and economy in the past 16 years, Turkey unfortunately could not cover the desired distance in education and culture-art policies. In fact, it is not in the nature of this work for developments in this area to be provided by state projects and public facilities alone like other investments. As a nation, we can carry our country forward in culture and art through an all-out struggle because these activities are ultimately based on individual effort and individual productivity. The task of the state is to establish a climate where individuals can make this effort. Hopefully, in the new era, we will take much bigger steps together in this direction," Erdoğan said.

Embracing traditional culture

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of embracing the culture as a whole, with the heritage from the past included. He pointed out that Turkey's last century refers to a period of great breaks in terms of culture and art as well as political and social fields."For example, in this process, our language has undergone such a great change that grandparents have become unable to communicate with their grandchildren. In the same way, we experienced very serious changes in our taste in music. We can witness the signs of this problem in every area, from clothing to food and drinking. This is one of the leading causes of the drought in our culture and art world," he noted.

‘The loss is sought where it is lost'

The president said, "Our task as a nation is to search, find, reinterpret the three visions of our civilization, namely good heart, good taste and good sense, in our own history and in our own past and bring it to the future."

"We will enrich our hearts with good heart, our souls with good taste and our minds with good sense. Civilization is essentially a construction activity. The foundation of this activity is science and wisdom. For a long time, we turned our backs on the heritage of the ancestor's glorious civilization and condemned ourselves to shanties in every area. However, in our history, science and art people have a special place," he said, reminding people about the rich treasure the Turkish nation inherited. He also added the traditional saying, "The loss is sought where it is lost." Erdoğan reinforced his expression with a reference to Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, who said, "Even though there is nothing in my time, it is enough bliss to have a poet like Baki." The president reminded that the Quran offers a clear path with its words, "Our Lord says, ‘Don't you think?' to us repeatedly in the Qur'an, showing us the path we are supposed to take.

"This is what we must do to overcome the infertility in the field of culture and art, among other things; that is to say, we use our minds, we take lessons from the past and present," he continued.

Life of national poet an example

Erdoğan added that the life of Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy, who wrote the national anthem, is a perfect example to find our path. "Even the idea legacy of the late Mehmet Akif Ersoy, whose heir will be granted the Loyalty Award, alone is rich enough to pave new ways ahead. The Turkish national anthem, which describes the spirit of our War of Independence, and the Çanakkale poem, the epic of the re-rise of our nation, and his other works, each containing distinct messages, had Mehmet Akif's name written in history in gold letters. Mehmet Akif Ersoy's life and the works that he left behind are the reward given to our nation on their own. We, as the state, are taking important steps in the hope of preserving the legacy of the late Akif."

Mehmet Akİf Ersoy House Museum

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has expropriated the apartment on the fourth floor of Mısır Apartment, located in Beyoğlu, Istanbul, where Mehmet Akif Ersoy lived. "We are transforming this apartment, where our national poet spent his last days, into a museum where many works and personal belongings of our national anthem poet will be exhibited. I believe it will give future generations, in particular, the opportunity to get to know the master more closely and understand him," he said.

Cultural resurrection

"Turkey needs new literary figures like Mehmet Akif, Ahmet Hamdi Tanpınar, Necip Fazıl, Nazım Hikmet, Arif Nihat Asya and Kemal Tahir. In the same way, we cannot preserve our originality in music without raising new artists like Dede Efendi, Itri, Hacı Arif Bey, Aşık Veysel, Muzaffer Sarızözen and Neşet Ertaş. We must raise architects who will form the schools that will continue in their field for centuries like Sinan the Great. I believe that the next period will be transformed into a new era of upheaval for our country and for our nation, with the support and efforts of our precious culture and arts people here," Erdoğan said, stressing the need to raise new generations of artists fed from our inherent cultural values."Turkey has to uphold the values of the past on the one hand, while raising new culture and art people following this path," he added.

Hope in new generations

Erdoğan said that the biggest problem in Turkey is that a group that underestimates its own society and its own country has "captured our culture and art world for a long time." "Thankfully, this bondage is slowly disappearing. Particularly among our youth, we see the rising of a strong rapture, a quest, a questioning that gives us hope in the name of our future," he said, indicating his faith in the youth.

Firm steps through 2023 and 2071

Last, President Erdoğan noted that an important pillar of the 2053 and 2071 vision of Turkey would be culture and art. "Today, no matter where we go in the world, when we turn on the television, we come across a television series made in our country. So, when we work, when we put effort, and when we struggle, we are able to achieve results even in a highly competitive field such as TV. I see no reason why we should not show the same achievements in other areas," he concluded.