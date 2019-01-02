Swedish author: Third novel is his last in Larsson ‘Millennium' series

Swedish author David Lagercrantz has dropped plans to write a fourth installment inspired by late crime writer Stieg Larsson's best-selling "Millennium" series.

The upcoming, "The Girl Who Lived Twice," is due to be published in August, and will be the third and last book in the series that Lagercrantz plans to write.

"I have vacillated and said a lot of stupid things, but now it's definitely over," he told Swedish television SVT that on Thursday evening published an excerpt from a longer interview scheduled to air on Dec. 30.

Lagercrantz had previously not ruled out writing more installments, but told SVT he "didn't want to become an author that is stuck in a series," adding that The Millennium Project has been a "wonderful journey."

He has written two previous novels featuring Larsson's two main characters: hacker genius Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist.

A movie based on his first novel, "The Girl in the Spider's Web," recently premiered with Claire Foy as Salander.

Larsson, a journalist-turned-novelist who died of a heart attack in 2004, achieved posthumous success with his Millennium Trilogy, starting with "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," which has sold over 80 million copies worldwide.

Larsson's trilogy has been made into several films, including a 2011 psychological thriller based on the trilogy's first novel staring Daniel Craig.