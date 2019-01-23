Safranbolu welcomed record number of visitors in 2018

Karabük province's Safranbolu district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and known as "the capital of protection," hosted a record-breaking 1,263,368 visitors last year. As it reflects Ottoman architecture, urban life and culture, it has been deemed an "Ottoman fingerprint" and the district, which resembles an open-air museum with its inns, baths, mansions, fountains, mosques and bridges, attracts foreign and local visitors.

The number of visitors in Safranbolu increased by 14 percent compared to the previous year, totaling 1,263,368, the highest number to date in the district.

The number of local and foreign tourists who lodged in Safranbolu's 3,500 beds throughout the year was 315,842. The district hosted 218,584 local and 97,258 foreign visitors. The number of foreign tourists staying in Safranbolu increased by 67 percent in 2018 compared to 2017.

While 52,329 Chinese and 31,146 Taiwanese tourists visited the district, they were followed respectively by tourists from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Germany, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand.

Safranbolu District Governor and Deputy Mayor Fatih Ürkmezer noted to Anadolu Agency (AA) that tourism momentum is increasing every day in the district.

"We observe that this capacity is full, especially during holiday seasons, with foreign and local tourists. The main tourism season is spring and summer, yet Safranbolu welcomes tourists with its forests, canyons and natural beauty also in the spring, at the time of harvest. Photography enthusiasts want to see this harvest. Therefore, people come from all over Turkey and the world to our region," added Ürkmezer.

Ürkmezer noted that there are also visitors who come for New Year's Eve and the semester holiday and after the snow.

When the foreign tourist potential is considered, Ürkmezer stated that mostly Far Eastern tourists prefer the district, and this is mainly because the spot is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Adding that they go to great lengths to maintain safety, peace, cleanliness and quality in Safranbolu, Ürkmezer stated that they would be honored to welcome foreign and local tourists in Safranbolu, not just on holidays but 365 days a year. "Safranbolu is ready to welcome foreign and local tourists at all times with its hotels, inns, baths, canyons, glass terrace, caves, lakes and the historic bazaar," noted Ürkmezer.