Experts foresee further growth of Borsa Istanbul in 2018

The Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange's 100 Index (BIST 100), which soared to 115,000 points with record-high rises coming one after another in 2017, is expected to grow further in 2018.

The BIST 100 index, which maintained its upward trend at record rates for nine months starting last December, increased to 110,530 points in this period. While the missile tension between the U.S. and North Korea in September reduced risk appetite in global markets, the BIST 100 index, which was negatively affected by this situation, completed September at 102,907 points with 6.46 percent depreciation.

Entering October mainly with reactive purchases, the index fell to 99,210 points as a result of the U.S. and Turkey's suspension of visa services one after another. The index, starting to rise again, managed to surpass 110,000 points.

Due to the alleviation of tension between the U.S. and Turkey, as well as the impact of rising risk appetite in global markets starting in November, the BIST 100 index entered November in an upward trend, reaching an all-time high at 115.093.30 points. The index returned its gains in the following period due to increasing geopolitical and political risks, rising exchange rates and decreasing risks appetite in global markets and fell to 104,000 points

The BIST 100 index started the last month of the year with a positive differentiation from other global stock exchanges. The index performed better than the world's leading stock exchanges with a gain of 6.84 percent through the evening of Dec. 22.

Analysts suggested that the BIST 100 index is cheaper than other stock exchanges and very discounted in dollar terms, noting that if the global environment continues to be supportive in the coming year, records will continue in the index.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Serhat Gürleyen, a director of research at İş Yatırım Menkul Değerler, said that Turkey has often been shaken by political and geopolitical shocks in 2017, adding that it nevertheless succeeded in accommodating global markets.

Underlining that U.S. economic data relieved emerging markets and Turkey, Gürleyen said: "The U.S. is growing, with increasing employment and falling unemployment. However, inflation does not increase in the U.S., as there is no pressure stemming from wages and retail prices. This environment is also the best environment possible for Turkey. Turkey is growing, but there is no pressure to increase interest rates resulting from global conditions or that pressure is coming more slowly."

Indicating that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to hike interest rates three times in 2018 and one time each in 2019 and 2020, Gürleyen noted that global markets have not priced such frequent hikes, leading to depreciation of the dollar in global markets.

Emphasizing that Turkey is a country that imports capital from other countries and that finances itself with foreign financing, Gürleyen also said that for this reason Turkey needs to find financing from abroad to grow. "So, the fall of the dollar is something positive for Turkey," he said.

According to Gürleyen, considering these developments and Europe's growth, there are no bad predictions about the Turkish economy in 2018, while the growth estimate for the country is 4.5 percent for the next year. Also, Turkey negatively differentiates from the global in terms of inflation.

Gürleyen added that global markets are orienting toward stocks from bonds, continuing: "We predict that the BIST 100 index will stabilize on the 120,000 and 125,000 points band next year. Whether these levels will be exceeded depends on the risk appetite for emerging countries and the financing to come from abroad."

A report on 2018 estimates released by Garanti Yatırım said that the BIST 100 is set to close the year at a record-high level, indicating that if the global environment remains supportive and macroeconomic dynamics strengthen, stock market performance is expected to be strong in 2018 as well.

The report noted that Garanti Yatırım's current index target for 2018 is 124,000 points, continuing: "Any upward movement will mean new record levels for our stock market. We expect positive financial results from both banks and non-bank industry and service companies in 2018. We expect to see the continuation of uptrend reached in the profitability of banks and companies in 2017. This will be reflected in the stock market performance of companies. We recommend that sectors such as banking, aviation, telecom, contracting, iron and steel and oil refining remain in the forefront, but that companies' own dynamics, rather than the dynamics of the sector that they operate in, should be taken into account in stock selection.

"We anticipate the performance of the Turkish stock exchange to be stronger in 2018 than similar stock exchanges. This is because, in the current situation, the valuation of our stock market indicates a very serious discount, such as 35 to 40 percent on a 12-month forward price/earnings multiplier basis. We expect that this discount will shrink in 2018," the report higlighted. It also indicated that economic and political developments, particularly on a global level, will have an impact on stock market performance in 2018 as in previous years.