Sudan wants to benefit from Turkish development experience

The Sudan-Turkey Business Forum was held yesterday in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visits to Sudan, Chad and Tunisia. The four-day visit, which began in Sudan on Sunday, was organized with coordination from the Economy Ministry and Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) with participation of Turkish ministers and businesspeople. The visit also reported to provide a platform for the Turkish business world to explore investment opportunities in these countries. Sudanese ministers called on Turkish businesspeople to invest in the country and reach into the entire African and Arab region, stressing that Sudan wants to learn and capitalize on Turkey's exemplary economic development experience.

Since the visit is primarily dominated by business forums in all three countries, the first round of was held yesterday. Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Sudanese Deputy Prime Minister Mubarek al-Fadel, Sudanese Financial and Economic Development Minister Mohamed Osman al-Rikabi and DEİK Turkey-Sudan Business Council Chairman Mehmet Ali Korkmaz participated in the forum along with 400 Turkish and Sudanese businesspeople. Erdoğan is also expected to attend the day-long forum.

Speaking at the forum, Zeybekci highlighted the historical importance of the visit with particular emphasis on the steps taken within the framework of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Agreement signed by Turkey and Sudan.

"We are obliged to mutually resolve the problems in money transfers faced by businesspeople. Turkey and Sudan will now take steps toward free trade in an environment exempted from border and tax liabilities," Zeybekci said. Recalling that Turkey has always been open to trade and commercial relations with Sudan even when the country suffered from sanctions, Zeybekci offered the establishment of a joint banking system as well as bilateral trade in local currencies.

"When we return to Turkey, we will draw up a roadmap and cooperatively set our future-oriented goals. When we convene again in the fall of 2018, I believe that we will have resolved many issues," he said. Zeybekci also stressed Sudan's need for infrastructure while Turkey needs agricultural produce from Sudan.

Zeybekci also said Turkey's trade counselor will begin to work at the Turkish Embassy in Khartoum within the next 10 days.

Fadel recalled that the big meeting held at the highest level and the agreements signed are an important step toward strategic partnership. "Sudan, with its natural resources, geographical location and arable lands, and Turkey, with its technological and economic power, will meet, and by combining the possibilities of both Turkey and Sudan and providing financial facilities, a great development will be achieved in Sudan's industry," Fadel said.

He said Sudan needs basic infrastructure and an increase in both production and quality, and that they want to start cooperation with the Turkish business world in agriculture and industry projects, adding that they initially foresee cooperation in agriculture and industry in order to transfer resources to infrastructure projects in railways, energy, water and roads.

"We hope that Turkish companies will also contribute to infrastructure investments. We should start with such projects that the necessary capital can be provided for and the profits of the companies of the two countries can be increased," Fadel said, highlighting that Turkey has taken and realized very important and big steps, and a major economic breakthrough has been achieved in the last 10 years.

"The aim is to raise Sudan's agricultural and industrial production to $10 billion," Fadel said. "We think we can reach this figure, targeted at the end of a three-year period within a year, thanks to Turkey. We want to start the necessary planning from now on. We want cooperation that will spread to the depths of Africa."

Rikabi expressed his belief that Turkey and Sudan will reach $10 billion in bilateral trade, a goal which was set at Erdoğan's meeting with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. Rikabi advised Sudanese businesspeople to learn and benefit from the experience of Turkish businesspeople, noting that Sudan offers great opportunities for them.

"Experience in economy is essential. There are many countries that benefitted from the Turkish experience and increased their level of wealth. In Sudan, we have a vast amount of areas waiting to be cultivated. Particularly in livestock, we have more than 100 million head of cattle," he said, further elaborating on the enormous agriculture and livestock opportunities in the country. He also emphasized the logistical advantage of the country given its geographical location on the Red Sea.

He also said Turkish businesses that invest in Sudan will not only sell their products to the Sudanese market, but will also have a reach into the entire African and Arabian world. Rikabi stressed Sudan's willingness to learn from the engineering experience of Turkish firms while calling on Turkish banks apart from Eximbank to operate in the country.

Within the agreement signed by the Agriculture and Livestock Ministry and the Sudanese Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, some 193,000 acres have been allocated to Turkish firms aspiring to operate in the Sudanese agricultural sector as an incentive.