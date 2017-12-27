Sudan to devalue currency in January

Sudan is to devalue its currency to 18 Sudanese pounds per dollar in January from the current exchange rate of 6.7, Finance Minister Mohamed Othman Rukabi told Reuters yesterday.

The devaluation which includes the customs exchange rate - the rate used to calculate customs duties - is timed to take place when the 2018 budget begins, in the first week of January, he said.

Traders said the black market rate jumped to 27 SDG per dollar from 25 SDG per dollar after the devaluation was announced.The Sudanese pound has weakened sharply against the dollar since Washington lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions in October, encouraging traders to step up imports and putting pressure on scarce hard currency.

Businesses are unable to secure their hard currency needs at the official peg of 6.7 pounds to the dollar and are forced to resort to a parallel market.

To stem the flow of scarce currency out of the banking system, Sudan announced emergency measures last month after the pound fell to a record low of 27 against the dollar on the black market.

The import-dependent country has suffered both from the sanctions and from the secession of the south in 2011, when it lost three-quarters of its oil output, its main source of foreign currency.